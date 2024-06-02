Watch Now
Overnight shooting leaves one injured, CSPD investigating

Posted at 9:48 AM, Jun 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-02 11:48:57-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to a spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department, an overnight shooting investigation is ongoing.

Police confirmed that at least one person was shot around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, in the parking lot of Rocky Mountain Cavalry Church along North Academy Boulevard, near the Austin Bluffs Parkway intersection.

Details are limited, but a Sergeant with the Falcon Hills Division said the person shot suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition as of this morning.

At this time no suspect information or details about what led up to the shooting have been released.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.
