Overnight roadwork scheduled that will close roads near I-25 and Nevada

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Overnight roadwork is scheduled for an area near I-25 and Nevada Avenue that could cause some traffic impacts for drivers in the evening.

The I-25 South Connector Road and southbound South Nevada Avenue will close overnight between Brookside Street and the interstate ramps on Thursday, Aug 22. These closures will reopen on Friday, Aug 23 at 5 a.m.

The next night, South Tejon Street will close between East Motor Way and the I-25 S Connector Road from 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug 23 until Saturday, Aug 24 at 5 a.m.

Detours in place on Thursday night:



Southbound traffic on South Nevada Avenue should take I-25 N Connector Road to South Tejon Street to Brookside Street to South Nevada Avenue

I-25 southbound off-ramp traffic should take South Tejon Street to Brookside Street to South Nevada Avenue

South Tejon Street to I-25 southbound on-ramp traffic should take East Las Vegas Street to South Nevada Avenue to I-25 South or Brookside Street to South Nevada Avenue I-25 South

Northbound South Tejon Street to I-25 southbound on-ramp traffic should take Brookside Street to South Nevada Avenue to I-25 South

Eastbound traffic on East Motor Way should take South Tejon Street to Brookside Street to South Nevada Avenue

Detours in place Friday night:

Northbound traffic on South Tejon Street should take Brookside Street to South Nevada Avenue to I-25 North Connector Road to South Tejon Street

Southbound traffic on South Tejon Street should take I-25 South COnnector Road to South Nevada Avenue to Brookside Street to South Tejon Street

