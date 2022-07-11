PUEBLO COUNTY, Colorado — Today at 7 p.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation shut down a popular road in West Pueblo.

The intersection between Highway 50 and Purcell Boulevard was shut down in order to work on construction.

Workers are going to be pouring 1000 square yards of cement in order to build the bridging road Highway 50 will take over Purcell.

This is part of an ongoing construction project that has been happening since the Summer of 2020. It is expected to be finished sometime this fall.

The project has widened a third lane on Purcell, along with adding sidewalks, curbs, and gutters.

The Colorado Department of Transportation states on their website, "These improvements will significantly increase safety on a roadway that carries a high volume of traffic, reduce commuting times for area residents, and allow pedestrians to safely navigate the intersection".

This is only the first half of the closure. Next Sunday, July 19, Purcell will be shut down once more from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. to finish pouring the rest of the concrete.

In the meantime, drivers can take alternate northbound and southbound routes away from Purcell. The road will be re-opened on Monday morning at 7 a.m.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.