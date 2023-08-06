Watch Now
Overnight I-25 ramp closures on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug 8 and 9

Posted at 12:00 PM, Aug 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-06 14:00:04-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to a recent press release by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, the northbound on- and off-ramps at CO 16 (mile 132) will be closed to allow work crews to move safety devices and paint new lanes to accommodate a shift in ramp traffic.

Both ramps will reopen by 6 a.m. the next day.

During the closures, the following detours will be put in place:

  • traffic exiting I-25 will continue north to exit 135, turn west onto South Academy Blvd, re-enter I-25 southbound and travel to exit 132A or 132B
  • traffic entering I-25 will go west on Mesa Ridge Parkway using the southbound on-ramp, travel south to exit 128, turn east onto Santa Fe Ave. , and re-enter I-25 northbound

