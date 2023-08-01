Watch Now
Overnight house fire under investigation in Colorado Springs, displaces eight people

Firefighters are investigating the cause of an overnight house fire on Colorado Avenue near 12th Street.
Posted at 7:06 AM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 09:14:53-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Firefighters are investigating the cause of an overnight house fire on Colorado Avenue near 12th Street which started around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Four people were rescued through the roof of the building by the Colorado Spring Fire Department (CSFD). Eight people, who were all displaced by the fire, were living in the home. Three of those people were taken to the hospital for smoke injuries.

The fire was put out just after 2:00 a.m. The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced, according to CSFD.

News5 will update this article as we learn more.
