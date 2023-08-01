Overnight house fire under investigation in Colorado Springs, displaces eight people

COLORADO SPRINGS — Firefighters are investigating the cause of an overnight house fire on Colorado Avenue near 12th Street which started around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Four people were rescued through the roof of the building by the Colorado Spring Fire Department (CSFD). Eight people, who were all displaced by the fire, were living in the home. Three of those people were taken to the hospital for smoke injuries.

Updates on civilian injuries. 8 individuals displaced. 2 individuals transported by ambulance 1 transported by private vehicle for smoke related injuries. Engine 3 and Truck 1 rescued 4 people who escaped the flames to the roof of the building. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 1, 2023

The fire was put out just after 2:00 a.m. The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced, according to CSFD.

