Overnight gunfire in unincorporated El Paso County kills one cat, injures one person

EL PASO COUNTY — Four houses were struck by gunfire Wednesday morning in unincorporated El Paso County.

At approximately 1:39 a.m., El Paso County Sheriff's Office received a report of shots fired in the 26300 block of Big Springs Road.

The caller stated someone shot into the home and a bullet struck and killed their cat. They also stated another resident in the 3500 block of Soap Weed Road had been shot and was bleeding.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they contacted the victim on Soap Weed Road who was bleeding from her nose.

It was determined by Ellicott Fire that the injuries were non-life-threatening and was not transported to a hospital.

Initial investigation revealed that four homes were struck.

The homes were located in the following locations:

3500 block of Soap Weed Road

1000 block of North Ellicott Highway

Two homes located in the 26300 block of Big Springs Road

If you have any information about this incident, contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-520-7777 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 719-634-7867.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.