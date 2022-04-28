Overnight crash leaves one dead, one in custody for driving under the influence

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — An overnight crash has left one motorcycle driver dead on Marksheffel Road between Drennan Road and Space Village Ave.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, at approximately 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, a crash was reported on Marksheffel.

When law enforcement arrived on scene, officers discovered the crash involved a motorcycle and sedan.

Police say the motorcycle driver was dead and the sedan rolled several times.

The driver of the sedan was transported to the hospital for processing and medical treatment and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence.

Marksheffel Road is closed in both directions at Drennan Road and Space Village Ave. as the investigation continues.

The closure is expected to last for several hours and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

