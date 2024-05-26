Overnight crash at Briargate Pkwy and Chapel Hills Dr leaves one dead, one hospitalized

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, May 25, at 9 p.m., Colorado Springs Police Department officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Briargate Pkwy and Chapel Hills Dr.

The Major Crash Team was called to assume responsibility for the investigation.

Their investigation found that one vehicle was traveling eastbound on Briargate Pkwy while the other vehicle was traveling westbound along Briargate Pkwy and attempting to make a left turn onto southbound Chapel Hills Dr. Both vehicles crashed in the middle of the intersection.

When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, both drivers were transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One of the drivers later died of their injuries.

According to CSPD, speed does seem to be a factor in this crash.

The intersection of Briargate Pkwy and Chapel Hills Dr was closed for several hours as a result of this crash. The intersection has since reopened.

