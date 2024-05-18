Overnight Colorado Springs shooting leaves one dead

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, May 17 at approximately 11:28 p.m., Colorado Springs Police officers responded to 100 S Union Bvd due to reports of a shooting.

Once they got to the scene they found one victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time CSPD doesn't have a suspect in custody.

The CSPD Homicide Unit has responded and taken responsibility of the investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP or 1-800-222-8477.

____

____

