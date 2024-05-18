Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Overnight Colorado Springs shooting leaves one dead

Shooting
AP Graphics
Shooting graphic
Shooting
Posted at 12:42 PM, May 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-18 14:44:38-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, May 17 at approximately 11:28 p.m., Colorado Springs Police officers responded to 100 S Union Bvd due to reports of a shooting.

Once they got to the scene they found one victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time CSPD doesn't have a suspect in custody.

The CSPD Homicide Unit has responded and taken responsibility of the investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP or 1-800-222-8477.
____

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App