Overnight closures scheduled for South Academy Boulevard at I-25 this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A busy intersection in Colorado Springs will be closed overnight this week. All lanes of South Academy Boulevard at the I-25 bypass will be closed.

The intersection is located just south of the Colorado Springs city limits.

Construction crews are installing bridge overhangs as part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) Military Access, Mobility, and Safety Improvement Project.

CDOT says the project focuses on strategically enhancing connectivity and accessibility at several military bases and facilities in and around Colorado Springs.

Westbound lanes will be closed from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. through Thursday and eastbound lanes will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. through Friday.

To learn more about the Military Access, Mobility, and Safety Improvement Project, visit CDOT's website.

