Overnight closures are planned for South Academy near I-25 this week, what to know

Another round of nightly closures begins on South Academy near I-25, as part of the ongoing Military and Mobility Access Project.
COLORADO SPRINGS — After one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, today is expected to be back to normal.

But tonight, another round of nightly closures begins on South Academy near I-25, as part of the ongoing Military and Mobility Access Project.

South Academy Boulevard Closure
Detour map for full closure of South Academy Boulevard at I-25.

Eastbound lanes of South Academy will close starting at 7 p.m. tonight and will last until 6 a.m., and westbound will close from 6 p.m. until 4:30 a.m.

Friday night those hours will change from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for the westbound lanes, and 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. for the eastbound lanes.

Detour will be in place so be sure to add a few minutes if you have to travel in the area.

