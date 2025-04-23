Overnight closures on Marksheffel Road begin on Thursday and will last through the weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — Starting on Thursday, Marksheffel Road will be closed overnight from south of Dublin Blvd to north of Tarren Heights.
On Thursday, closures will begin at 7:00 p.m. and end at 5:30 a.m. on Friday. Starting Friday evening, the road will be closed from 7:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on Monday, April 28.
The City of Colorado Springs has provided the following detour:
- Local access will be allowed to Reach Church and the Mountain Valley Preserve neighborhood
- Drivers on Marksheffel Road will use Peterson Road between Dublin Blvd and Stetson Hills Blvd
Construction crews are planning to trench across Marksheffel to place a utility duct bank and drainage pipes underground.
