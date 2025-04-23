Overnight closures on Marksheffel Road begin on Thursday and will last through the weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — Starting on Thursday, Marksheffel Road will be closed overnight from south of Dublin Blvd to north of Tarren Heights.

On Thursday, closures will begin at 7:00 p.m. and end at 5:30 a.m. on Friday. Starting Friday evening, the road will be closed from 7:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on Monday, April 28.

City of Colorado Springs

The City of Colorado Springs has provided the following detour:



Local access will be allowed to Reach Church and the Mountain Valley Preserve neighborhood

Drivers on Marksheffel Road will use Peterson Road between Dublin Blvd and Stetson Hills Blvd

Construction crews are planning to trench across Marksheffel to place a utility duct bank and drainage pipes underground.





Colorado Springs students react to Trump's involuntary collection of defaulted student loans The U.S. Department of Education announced Monday that it will begin collections on defaulted loans starting May 5. We spoke to local students about their feelings on the call. Local students react to involuntary collection of defaulted student loans

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.