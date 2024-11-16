Watch Now
Overnight closure Sunday to impact drivers on South Nevada Avenue

Road Closure
Road Closure
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs has released some information on a road closure scheduled to occur this Sunday night, going into Monday morning.

Between Brookside St. and I-25 ramps, South Nevada Avenue will close overnight on Sunday, November 17.

South Nevada Road Closure

The closure will begin at 9 p.m. on Sunday, and continue until 5 a.m. on Monday, November 19.

This will allow crews to remove pavement markings and shift barriers.

Northbound South Nevada Avenue will close first and reopen before southbound South Nevada Avenue closes.

Detours:

  • Northbound traffic on South Nevada Avenue should take Brookside Street to South Tejon Street to I-25 South Connector Road to South Nevada Avenue.
  • Southbound traffic on South Nevada Avenue should take the I-25 North Connector Road to South Tejon Street to Brookside Street to South Nevada Avenue.

The roadwork could be rescheduled if weather conditions change.



