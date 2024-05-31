Over 900 Cadets enter commissions with United States Armed Forces, a recap of graduation

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY — Congratulations to the 2024 Air Force Academy Graduating Cadet Class.

A total of 974 Cadets moved to become commissioned second lieutenants with various branches of the United States Armed Forces.

387 will serve a variety of roles in the Air Force. In addition, many will be pilots, almost 360. 92 will take an assignment with the Space Force.

About a third of the cadets are women and 25% of them are minorities.

71 of the cadets have also had a sibling graduate from the Academy, and that's not including twins. 51 of the future second lieutenants had one parent who graduated from the Academy.

Ten cadets can say that both of their parents graduated from the Academy.

The Air Force Academy is known for elite academics and the class of '24 has no shortage of high achievers. The average GPA is 3.18

During Thursday's ceremony, various speakers took the stand to recognize the Class of '24 and its achievements.

Vice President Kamala Harris honored the cadets and challenged them to continue their excellence while addressing them as their commencement speaker.

"Since taking office, I have flown nearly 400,000 miles across continents, with the help of graduates of this very Academy," said Vice President Harris. "So, it is my firsthand experience that this academy produces some of the greatest pilots in the world."

In her remarks, she noted the great tradition and history of the U.S. Air Force and challenged the cadets to continue that excellence.

"As officers, our nation is counting on you to preserve and extend that strength, including I will add through your ability to innovate," said Vice President Harris.

She said they are uniquely qualified to preserve and improve the U.S. Military's strength in the air and space through innovation.

"You are warriors. You have dedicated yourselves to the service of our nation. And America's security relies on you. I know you will make our country proud," said Vice President Harris.

The class of 2024 chose Air Force Major Leroy Homer Junior as their class exemplar. Homer was a 1987 graduate of the Air Force Academy and first officer of United Flight 93 on September 11, 2001.

The Vice President brought Homer's wife and daughter to the graduation as her honored guests.

