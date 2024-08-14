Over 500 without power + CSU pueblo closed, city feeling lingering effects of damage from recent storm

PUEBLO, CO — People in Pueblo are dealing with some lingering impacts from yesterday's storm. Hundreds in the county are without power. You can see Black Hills Energy's status on their website.

We drove around Pueblo all morning long. It didn't take long for us to come across tree branches in the road near downtown. Then, we came across a massive pile of debris behind the Taco Bell on Elizabeth street.

After taking a closer look, we found out the damage comes from a building that houses a church, cleaners, and a tattoo shop. We talked with the pastor of the church who says he's more worried about the people than the building.

"My first thought was I hope that everyone is okay, nobody was in there, thinking I won't know until I see it I don't know if I can use it or what will happen..."

CSU Pueblo is also closed today because of damages. Luckily, no students are in classes right now as those begin on the 19th.

We'll continue searching around Pueblo to show you any other damages we may see. Plus, if any other closures come into the newsroom, we'll be sure to let you know.

Feel free to submit your closures with the link below.

