Power restored in northeast Colorado Springs

Mayo Davison
Posted at 1:02 PM, Dec 30, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities restored power to over 2000 customers this afternoon after a brief outage.

The area most heavily affected is northwest of Palmer Park, off of Union Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Colorado Springs Utilities is investigating a potential issue with a transformer.
