Power restored in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities restored power to over 2000 customers this afternoon after a brief outage.
Crews are responding to an electric outage affecting a little more than 2,300 customers near UCCS. We are investigating a potential issue with a transformer. Thanks for your patience as we work to restore service. pic.twitter.com/8eu9dFg1AO— Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) December 30, 2021
The area most heavily affected is northwest of Palmer Park, off of Union Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway.
Colorado Springs Utilities is investigating a potential issue with a transformer.
_____
KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube