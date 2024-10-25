Households have been affected by power outages due to an accident near I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS — An accident in the I-25 and South Academy Boulevard area causes a power outage affecting around 125 households. Colorado Springs Utilities will continue providing updates as the issue progresses. Originally, the outage affected more than 2,000 houses.

The crash happened in the area of I-25 and S. Academy Blvd.

Colorado Springs Utilities urges drivers to use caution when driving in this area and treat any "dark intersections" as a 4-way stop.

Updates can be found directly through CSU's outage map.

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.