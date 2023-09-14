Over 100 soldiers with the 4th Infantry Divison welcomed home Wednesday

FORT CARSON — Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division were welcomed home Wednesday at a ceremony on Fort Carson.

They had been away for nearly nine months serving in Europe as part of NATO training exercises in support of the U.S. European Command’s Operation Assure, Deter, and Reinforce.

The ceremony featured the uncasing of the colors, which signifies the return from deployment. Members of the unit told News5 getting back home is always heartwarming.

"It's not my first time going overseas and coming home, but this is the first time getting to do the ceremony thing. So it's kind of a first," said Staff Sgt. Brandoan Brantley. "Didn't really know what to expect but I got a little bit nervous. Once I made eye contact I was kind of shaken a little bit because it's crazy how much time has passed and you don't realize it until you're on the back end of it and you're like wow."

More than 100 soldiers returned Wednesday from their overseas assignment and were greeted with open arms, and tears of joy from their friends and family.

Military deployment is hard on the entire family and is no easy reality to live with. One Colorado Springs family knows this as much as any other military family after a video went viral showing how they stay connected even though they're thousands of miles apart.

WATCH: FORT CARSON FAMILY'S VIRAL DEPLOYMENT VIDEO BRINGS IN SPECIAL DONATIONS

Viral deployment video leads to donations

The Dorn family could have never expected their video to get millions of plays and thousands of likes. It garnered so much attention that two companies wanted to help other families in their unit out as well, by donating 50 "Daddy dolls," which the girls showed off in our original coverage.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.