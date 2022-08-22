Out-of-control driver crashes into Pueblo DMV office

PUEBLO, CO — Surveillance video shows the moment an out of control car crashed into a Pueblo DMV office during the early morning hours of Saturday, August 20.

The Pueblo Police department says the driver was 20-year-old Isaiah Javier Trujillo.

Police say Trujillo was racing another vehicle down 4th street when he lost control, crashed, and then walked away from the scene.

Police found Trujillo nearby and arrested him on charges including DUI, careless driving, and failing to stay at the scene of an accident.

The DMV is adapting and the state is stepping in to assist by rolling out the DMV 2Go R-V to help customers while the building is being repaired.

"At the DMV we are always trying to better help people and with the DMV to go that really gives us the ability to and so it is a great feeling to come out and help people," said Derek Kuhn DMV and TAX Communications Manager

The DMV says the DMV 2Go R-V will be out there as long as it is needed.

_____

