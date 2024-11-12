Original drawing of the Purple Heart on display at the Money Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Purple Heart recognizes those members of the military who have been injured or killed in combat.

The medal as we know it goes back to the 1930's.

The Money Museum in Colorado Springs features an original drawing of the medal by its designer, John Sinnock. It gives people the chance to learn about the history of the medal, and it's representation of the dangers members of the Armed Forces face.

"It was designed to recognize the service and bravery of individuals who had taken a wound in the service of their country as patriots and as brave military servicemen," said Douglas Mudd, Curator and Director of the Money Museum.

The actual history of the medal began in the American Revolution. George Washington wanted to recognize soldiers who fought but were not officers.

It was known then as the Badge of Military Merit and was awarded as a cloth ribbon in the shape of a heart.

___





Unaffiliated Voters Cast 46% of All Ballots in El Paso County As of Wednesday night, voter turnout among active voters in El Paso County is at 78% and is expected to climb as election workers continue to process votes. Unaffiliated voters cast 46% of all ballots in El Paso County

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.