ORIGI-KNITS offers unique, handmade sweaters for the individual in you

COLORADO SPRINGS — Sweater weather is upon us, and one local artist has been hand-knitting clothing since she was just 8 years old.

Denis Abbott, creator, and owner of Origi-Knits is thrilled to be celebrating her one-year anniversary as a business owner. Following in her mother’s footsteps, Denise started knitting as a child and would make slippers and all sorts of items. However, the idea of making a sweater seemed complicated. That was until recently. Denis used her own body as a template and “winged” it. The outcome was a quality handmade sweater. People in her life could not get enough of it. Obsessed with her new hobby, Denise found herself knitting sweaters constantly. Soon, her closet was filled with sweaters, and she ran out of space for the items. Then the pandemic hit.

During a time of darkness, Denise found comfort in staying productive and hand-knitting her sweaters. This was when she decided to go all-in and create her brand. Denise was able to pair up with Eclectic Co., a local store to sell her items.

ORIGI-KNITS is Denise’s unique brand, and she had that name in her head for 30 years before starting her business. Denise sells everything from traditional sweater designs to colorful, statement pieces. She says each item tells its own story and she is happy to give something fully authentic to the customer.

"It's important to be able to express yourself, and ORIGI-KNITS gives you the opportunity to be just you! Classic designs with a twist," said Abbott.

Denise says her goal is to inspire individuals to take a chance on their dreams.

For more information on ORIGI-KNITS, visit here.

