OptumCare donated $5,000 to Mt. Carmel for Veterans Day

COLORADO SPRINGS —

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center accepted a $5,000 donation from OptumCare Colorado Springs in celebration of Veterans Day.

Dr. Kern Low, the Medical Director at OptumCare, presented the check.

Mt. Carmel supports vets through counseling services, support groups, retreats, and telehealth therapy that supports behavioral health and wellness. Mt. Carmel also provides

financial assistance, housing, food aid, job coaching, employment workshops, educational programs, legal support, and homeless veteran services.

At the event, Bob McLaughlin, the COO of Mt. Carmel said the center will be using the money to fund its many services.

Dr. Low is a veteran himself, and talked about his experiences as well as Optum's commitment to supporting veterans.

To learn more about Mt. Carmel Veteran Service Center, you can click here.

If you want to learn more about the services OptumCare provides, you can click here.

