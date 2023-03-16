Opioid settlement money potentially headed to the Pueblo Health Department

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Health Department could be seeing a boost in funding of $55,000 in the coming month.

Pueblo City Council is considering giving the Pueblo Department of Health the funds to go towards Pueblo Health's Substance Use Response Ecosystem.

The Pueblo SURE program consists of 29 different City government and private organizations in the area. With a focus on helping those who face addiction and battle drug use.

The money comes from a 2021 statewide settlement where major drug manufacturers and distributors were ordered to distribute more than $700 million in opioid settlement dollars. The settlements were to be distributed to establish frameworks for addiction treatment, recovery, and prevention programs.

Pueblo County received an anticipated $2,147,938.57 in funding over the next 18 years.

Pueblo City Council should have a decision by the end of the month.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.