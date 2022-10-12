Operation Shower surprises 35 military moms with baby shower

COLORADO SPRINGS — Dozens of military moms and moms-to-be got a welcomed surprise this week with a baby shower thanks to Operation Shower! Some of the moms are active duty or spouses of activity duty or deployed members of local military bases.

Operation Shower is a non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating and honoring military families by providing joyful baby showers helping to ease the burden of deployment.

They have showered nearly 7,000 military moms since 2007 from Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, and first responders on military bases, during PGA TOUR tournaments, and other locations.

PepsiCo teamed up with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks with a "Woodland Wonders" themed event. They catered lunch and each of the moms and moms-to-be received Operation Shower's signature 'Shower in A box'. The moms were gifted with carriers, diaper genies, and bassinets, and more.

“PepsiCo has a long legacy of supporting America’s military families and hiring veterans across both our business and the communities we serve including through our employee resource group, PepsiCo Valor, which supports veterans within PepsiCo and beyond across the country,” said Shawn Early, Senior GM Market Director of Colorado/New Mexico/West Texas, PepsiCo. “We are delighted to join with Operation Shower and the Colorado Switchbacks to express our tremendous gratitude to military families for everything they do in service to our country.”

KOAA News5 anchor Brie Groves was at the event and says that the moms tell her the true gift, is the bonds and the friendships they make at the event.

The United States Air Force Academy Strategic Communications Specialist Blaire Brush also spoke about the significance of the program.

“For women who are expecting a baby while their spouses are deployed, and especially for expectant moms who are on active duty, the impending arrival of a child can be both exhilarating and overwhelming,” said LeAnn Morrissey, Founder, and Chief Shower Officer, Operation Shower. “Pregnancy during deployment presents many unique challenges, including financial stress and isolation. Operation Shower was created to provide these courageous women with support, love, and an opportunity to celebrate this wonderful milestone together.”

