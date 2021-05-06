Operation Shower helps local expecting military spouses

COLORADO SPRINGS — We are just a day away from Military Appreciation Day and one organization is taking it upon themselves to help military families.

Operation Shower is an organization that hosts baby showers for military families across the nation but this week they’re in the works of hosting these joyful showers for those in Colorado Springs. The goal of Operation Shower is to allow military spouses to leave the stresses of deployment behind them as they celebrate their future children. What started off as a nice gesture in 2007, has grown to become a busy number of years for Operation Shower. The organization doesn’t just allow expecting military spouses to come together, it gives them gifts to help support their babies.

Lindsey Fletcher, the director of product and program development at Operation Shower says the ability to give back to expecting military spouses hits home for her. She says it’s a personal matter because she was once in their shoes and she wished she had someone to help her through the difficult time while her husband was deployed.

“We just love the ability to not only come and tell these moms how loved they are, but also to come alongside them to put them in connection with other families that are going through similar life events as them,” said Fletcher.

“The most meaningful piece for them has always been to have so many people coming just to celebrate them. You know, we might be strangers but we are here to let them know that they’re not alone,” said Fletcher.

The event has been held virtual since the start of the pandemic but that doesn’t stop the expecting mothers from enjoying the fun. Operation Shower doesn’t only host group showers. The organization also sends out what they call, “Baby Boxes,” filled with items to help expecting mothers who are alone while their partners are deployed.

Operation Shower has partnered with a number of establishments over the years, including the PGA Tour and Birdies for the Brave. This year the organization is working with PepsiCo to give expecting mothers the shower of their dreams.

In addition, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and former First Lady Michelle Obama have teamed up with Operation Shower in the past.

Today is the Day of Giving for Operation Shower. To donate your time or money to this organization and help military families, you can visit here.

