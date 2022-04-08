Opening Day 2022: A complete schedule and what you need to know before first pitch

DENVER — Friday marks the best day of the year for baseball fans — opening day!

The Colorado Rockies will open the 2022-2023 season at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

First pitch is at 2:10 p.m., but there are plenty of events happening before the game. Check out the schedule below!

Opening Day Schedule



9 a.m. - Coors Field parking lots open

11 a.m. - Opening Day festivities begins at McGregor Square

There will be games and activities for all ages!

11:15 a.m. - Rockies batting practice

12 p.m. - All gates open

12:20 p.m. - Dodgers batting practice

1:20 p.m. - Pregame Ceremonies begin

Introductions of Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies Moment of recognition and appreciation for Rockies fans Honor Guard and presentation of flag with support from U.S. Armed Service Members and local first responders National anthem performed by Stellar Brass with Technical Sergeant Kayla Richardson, representing the United States Air Force Academy Band in Colorado Springs Planned flyover conducted by the 140th Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard out of Buckley Space Force Base First pitch by Denver Broncos quarterback and former Rockies draft pick, Russell Wilson

2:08 p.m. - Rockies take the field

2:10 p.m. - Play ball!

The Opening Weekend series will continue against the Dodgers Saturday and Sunday. There's still time to get tickets! Click here for more.

What you need to know

Fans are encouraged to arrive to Coors Field at least one hour early and plan to be in your seats by 1:15 p.m. to enjoy the pregame ceremonies.

Rockies tickets are digital this season. Fans should access their digital tickets before they head to the game. You can find your tickets through the MLB Ballpark app on your smartphone.

CLEAR members can enter through a dedicated lane located at Gate C. Not a CLEAR member? You can enroll for CLEAR stadium access at Cate C free of charge. This will allow you to use the CLEAR lane on Opening Day and throughout the season.

Masks are not required inside Coors Field.

There are bag restrictions within Coors Field. Only single-pocket, medical and diaper bags that are no larger than 16”x16”x8” can be brought into the ballpark. Backpacks and other multi-pocket bags, including multi-pocket purses, are not permitted. All permitted backs will be subject to search.

Coors Field is a cashless facility. Apple Pay will be accepted in all ballpark retail and concession locations.

Most importantly, have fun! Go Rockies!