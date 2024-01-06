Opening date set for long-awaited Illegal Pete's restaurant in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The long-awaited and delayed opening of the Illegal Pete's restaurant in Downtown Colorado Springs now has an opening date!

The restaurant, which features its signature burritos, will open on April 11, according to our news partners at The Gazette. It is located at Colorado Ave. and S. Tejon St.

The Colorado chain started in Boulder back in 1995.

The restaurant's owner, Pete Turner, told our news partners at The Gazette that he originally signed a lease in Colorado Springs back in Jan. of 2022, and he then expected to open that summer, which didn't happen.

Turner said that they were working on a number of remodels to existing locations, and also had to wait for regulatory approval.

