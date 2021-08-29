Online academy still enrolling students, as parents explore other options

SOUTHERN COLORADO — As Colorado families continue to explore their options when it comes to remote learning, one online academy is seeing a large number of parents turn to their services.

During the pandemic, it was business as usual for Colorado Destinations Career Academy. It's an online school that gives students a career-based education. The school was able to operate as normal, while still engaging with students in a safe way, and as a result a lot more parents have enrolled their students.

"It's a confusing time for students and families to find that perfect fit," explained Teri Cady, head of schools. "We've been doing this since 2002 with our partners, and we educate students virtually in a very strong way."

The academy serves students in 6Th through 12Th grade, and offers 18 different career paths that students can sign up for, to get a head start on their careers. Students can enroll through September 13Th.

