Ongoing SWAT situation in Fountain neighborhood

FOUNTAIN — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter in place for residents in the area of Autumn Blvd. and Fountain Mesa Road, near Metcalfe Park.

Residents have been asked to secure their homes, and stay away from doors and windows because of law enforcement activity in the area. All individuals have been asked to avoid the area at this time.

The Fountain Police Department is on the scene, they said that there was a situation involving an individual with a firearm in the neighborhood called in around 2:45 pm.

Police called the Fountain SWAT Team, and believe the individual is inside his home at 639 Autumn Place. They are talking to him through a megaphone, asking him to come out.

At approximately 5:15 pm according to our crew at the scene, Police fired tear gas at the front house, and at 5:30 pm SWAT entered the house.

Around 6:30 pm a series of what sounded like flash grenades went off on the scene. There is still no word as to whether or not a suspect has been apprehended in the house.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

_____

