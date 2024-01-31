OneRepublic headlines grand opening of Colorado Springs based Sunset Amphitheater

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The new Sunset Amphitheater located in Colorado Springs, will make its grand opening on Friday Aug. 9.

To debut their new amphitheater, Notes Live, the parent company of the venue, announced that local band OneRepublic to play the christening event.

Notes Live is a Colorado Springs based live music developer, who currently has venues in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Gainesville, Georgia, and are developing venues in Oklahoma, Texas, and Tennessee.

For the debut, Notes Live kept it all in the Colorado Springs family by seeking out OneRepublic, a globally recognized pop-rock band whose humble beginnings began in Colorado Springs in 2002.

OneRepublic is a Grammy nominated band composed of Ryan Tedder, Zach Filkins, Drew Brown, Brent Kutzle, Eddie Fisher, and Brian Willet.

The Sunset Amphitheater is the first show they have announced from their world tour, and will play shows in Macau, Bahrain, and India following their homecoming.

The opening of the amphitheater has garnered much attention, so much so that the featured 90 fire pit suites were sold out almost two years in advance.

Fear not though, the opportunity is not missed, pre-registration is live now, and general tickets go on sale Feb.10. and will be available through AXS tickets and sunsetamphitheater.live.

According to the press release, Notes Live’s goal has been to create a venue that pulls in world class talent and performances. To do so, they have collaborated with AEG, one of the largest live music companies in the world.

Following the announcement of OneRepublic’s participation, Note’s Live can say they’ve followed up on their agenda, all in the backyard of their hometown city.

