One year later: how the Veteran Business Outreach Center has grown and supported veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — May marks one year of the Veteran Business Outreach Center (VBOC), operated by the Mt. Carmel Veteran Service Center, operating in Colorado Springs. The nonprofit says it looks to help veteran businesses of all kinds grow, connect, and thrive in our area.

I'm speaking with one of the first businesses it ever helped, Hansford's Hail and Dent Repair, to hear how it's grown with the help of the VBOC. Coty Hansford left the military eight years ago to start the company with his father.

They say crafting relationships with car dealerships and customers helped their business become successful, but they wanted to expand to a new shop. To do so, they turned to the VBOC.

Hansford says the organization helped them create a business plan and connect them with a lender. Now, he's encouraging other veteran business owners to take advantage of the help.

