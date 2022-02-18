One woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — One woman has died following a single-vehicle crash that happened at 5:52 a.m. on Feb. 13 near South Circle Drive and South Hancock Expressway.

The Colorado Springs Police Department later identified the driver as 43-year-old Joy Smith.

When police arrived on the scene, they located a single vehicle that was rolled over in a ditch.

The Colorado Springs Police Department Major Crash Team responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

According to the investigation, Smith was traveling north on Circle Drive when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle proceeded to go off the road and struck a tree before stopping in a ditch.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy on Feb. 14.

This is the third traffic fatality this year. At this time last year, the Colorado Springs Police Department also had 3 fatalities.

It's unknown if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

This investigation is ongoing.

_____

