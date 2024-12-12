One VA Clinic in Colorado Springs will be adjusting its hours

The PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic at 3141 Centennial Boulevard, will be adjusting its hours of operation starting on December 16.

The new clinic hours will be 7:00 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and closed on Saturday and Sunday.

VA officials say that the change is due to "staffing needs."

Also beginning on Monday, December 16, the La Junta VA Clinic at 1100 Carson Avenue #204 will be opening 30 minutes later.

The new clinic hours in La Junta will be 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and closed on Saturday and Sunday.

“These new hours will allow us to serve Veterans better by allocating our resources where they are most needed.”

Amir Farooqi, Interim Director of the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System





