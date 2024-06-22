One person was hospitalized, and one in custody after a crash Friday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person was arrested and another was hospitalized following an accident Friday evening.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department online blotter, two vehicles crashed along North Murray Boulevard near East Bijou Street.

Police say that a Nissan SUV was traveling in the northbound lanes when it veered into oncoming traffic heading southbound where it struck a Honda SUV. Police say the driver of the Honda suffered serious bodily injury, their condition is unknown at the time of publishing this article

Bijou/Murray is back open after the earlier crash. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) June 22, 2024

Due to the nature of the accident, the Major Crash Team responded and had the area shut down for several hours, first reporting the crash around 10:49 p.m. Friday and not reopening the area to traffic until around 4:00 a.m. Saturday.

The driver of the Nissan identified by police as Oscar Almendariz was placed into custody for alleged vehicular assault, police think that alcohol was a factor in the crash at this time.

