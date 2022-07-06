One person succumbs to injuries following Pueblo shooting

PUEBLO, CO — One person has died following a shooting in Pueblo.

At approximately 3:50 a.m. on July 5, Officers responded to Bonnymede for a report of a disturbance. While officers were responding, more reports came in saying gun shots had been heard.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who had been shot. He was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

This is an ongoing and active investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Detective Joe Cardona. at (719) 240-0130. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or www.crimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

_____

