One person shot during robbery at Colorado Springs jewelry store

Posted at 8:22 PM, Feb 16, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS — One person was shot Wednesday during a robbery at a jewelry store.

Police tell News 5 that the jewelry store is near Fillmore and Cascade. They say that the victim is in serious but stable condition.

Colorado Springs Police said the investigation is ongoing and did not say if there was anyone in custody.

No details have been released on what was stolen.

This is a developing story.
