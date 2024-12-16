One person seriously burned during a kitchen fire Sunday evening says CSFD

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is recovering from serious burns Sunday evening following a fire on the southwest side of Colorado Springs.

The fire happened in an apartment building along Strawberry Field Grove near Highway 115. The fire came in just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday and was contained to the kitchen area of the apartment.

Two people were taken to the hospital according to the department with the other person involved suffering from smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still being determined by fire investigators.

