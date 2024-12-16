Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

One person seriously burned during a kitchen fire Sunday evening says CSFD

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says one person was seriously burned during a kitchen fire Sunday evening on the southwest side of Colorado Springs.
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is recovering from serious burns Sunday evening following a fire on the southwest side of Colorado Springs.

The fire happened in an apartment building along Strawberry Field Grove near Highway 115. The fire came in just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday and was contained to the kitchen area of the apartment.

Two people were taken to the hospital according to the department with the other person involved suffering from smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still being determined by fire investigators.
___



Colorado Woman Drops It All To Attempt A Rescue

Gina Hluska is the founder of Elite Equine Rescue in El Paso County, and despite getting a call for help on Thanksgiving she dropped everything to try and save the life of an animal in dire need.

Colorado woman drives hundreds of miles to help starving horse

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community