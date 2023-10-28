Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

One person in serious condition after shooting at Kum and Go in Colorado Springs

Kum and Go shooting
Maggie Bryan
Colorado Springs Police confirm one person is in serious condition after a shooting at a Kum and Go on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.
Kum and Go shooting
Posted at 8:59 AM, Oct 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-28 10:59:09-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police confirm one person is in serious condition after a shooting at a Kum and Go on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

Police said they received reports of gunfire around 12:50 a.m. on Saturday at the Kum and Go on South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway. CSPD said one person was in a vehicle when they suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital.

CSPD said no arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation. News5 will update this web article when we receive more details.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Pumpkin Patch Guide 480x360.jpg

Covering Colorado

Find your Pumpkin Patch adventure for Fall 2023