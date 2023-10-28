One person in serious condition after shooting at Kum and Go in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police confirm one person is in serious condition after a shooting at a Kum and Go on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

Police said they received reports of gunfire around 12:50 a.m. on Saturday at the Kum and Go on South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway. CSPD said one person was in a vehicle when they suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital.

CSPD said no arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation. News5 will update this web article when we receive more details.

