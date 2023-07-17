Watch Now
One person in hospital after rollover in downtown Colorado Springs

KOAA
Posted at 8:18 AM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 10:18:35-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Southbound Cascade Avenue at Kiowa Street is closed Monday morning due to a flipped vehicle that collided with a bus, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

One person was taken to the hospital. Details on which driver was taken are not currently available, according to CSPD.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by police.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.
____

