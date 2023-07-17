One person in hospital after rollover in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Southbound Cascade Avenue at Kiowa Street is closed Monday morning due to a flipped vehicle that collided with a bus, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

One person was taken to the hospital. Details on which driver was taken are not currently available, according to CSPD.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by police.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.

