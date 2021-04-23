One person hurt during a shooting at the Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS — One juvenile male was shot Thursday evening at the Citadel Mall.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot on the south side.

When police arrived at the scene officers detained at least two "persons of interest" they believe are involved in the shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The area was secured, and there is no longer a risk to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter