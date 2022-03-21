One person has died following vehicle crash near Marksheffel Rd and Tamlin Rd

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — One person has died following a crash on March 15 in the area of Marksheffel Road and Tamlin Road.

According to police, the motorcycle rider has been identified as 22-year-old Derek Walters.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a motorcycle and truck crashed.

Officers located Walters suffering from life-threatening injuries and following immediate medical care, the Colorado Springs Fire Department transported him to a hospital where he later died.

Preliminary investigation revealed Walters was westbound on Tamlin Road at Marksheffel Road when he attempted to make a northbound turn.

According to preliminary investigation, when Walters was completing the turn, the motorcycle drifted across the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes and was struck by a southbound truck.

This is the fifth fatal crash of 2022. This time last year, there were also five fatal crashes.

