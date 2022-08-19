Watch Now
One person has died following shooting in Colorado Springs

Posted at 5:29 AM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 07:48:29-04

COLORADO SPRINGS  — One person has died following an earlier morning shooting in the 2100 block of Academy Place.

CSPD received a call about the shooting at around 2:04 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information, or who may be a witness to this investigation, is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene for more information.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.
