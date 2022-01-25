One person has died following head-on collision in Pueblo

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Police Department says one person has died following a head-on collision.

The crash occurred on Tuesday at approximately 12:43 a.m. when a semi-truck was struck by a Honda Accord traveling in the wrong direction in the 500 block of I-25.

The Accord hit the semi-truck head-on, killing the elderly man driving the Accord.

No injuries were reported to the occupants of the semi-truck.

I-25 was temporarily shut down for the investigation and clean-up.

There were no signs of impairment and speed was not considered a factor in the crash.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.