One person has died following head-on collision in Pueblo

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 2:01 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 16:01:17-05

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Police Department says one person has died following a head-on collision.

The crash occurred on Tuesday at approximately 12:43 a.m. when a semi-truck was struck by a Honda Accord traveling in the wrong direction in the 500 block of I-25.

The Accord hit the semi-truck head-on, killing the elderly man driving the Accord.

No injuries were reported to the occupants of the semi-truck.

I-25 was temporarily shut down for the investigation and clean-up.

There were no signs of impairment and speed was not considered a factor in the crash.
