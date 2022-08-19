One person has died, another injured following crash on I-25

A woman from Rye, Colorado has died following a crash on I-25 on Friday morning.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. when a single vehicle that was traveling southbound on I-25 swerved to avoid a deer and ran off the road and rolled into the northbound lanes of I-25.

A 60-year-old woman was killed in the crash and a 63-year-old man was seriously injured.

I-25 was shut down for over three hours as the investigation went on.

Speed, drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash.

