EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — One person was extricated from a vehicle with heavy damage along Highway 24 Wednesday morning.

According to the Cimarron Hills Fire Department, they first responded to the crash involving two vehicles around 6:48 a.m. The crash shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 24 at Meadowbrook Parkway on the eastern border of Colorado Springs.

The Cimarron Hills Fire Department had to extricate an individual from one of the vehicles involved in the crash. Their condition at the time of publishing this article is unknown.

Cimarron Hills Fire Department

The westbound lanes of Highway 24 were cleared by 8:30 a.m., and Colorado State Patrol says charges are pending the outcome of their investigation.

___

Air Force Academy Dean of Faculty Brig. General Linell Letendre Retires Amid Faculty Cuts Concerns Brigadier General Linell Letendre has retired after leading the Air Force Academy's academic efforts since 2019. Her departure raises concerns as potential civilian faculty cuts loom, which critics say could impact the academy's academic standards and accreditation. The retirement ceremony highlighted Letendre's commitment to education, despite the controversy surrounding looming budget reductions. Air Force Academy Dean of Faculty Brig. General Linell Letendre Retires Amid Faculty Cuts Concerns

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.