Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

One person displaced after house fire in southern Colorado Springs

FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDING TO HOUSE FIRE
COLORADO SPRINGS FIRE DEPARTMENT
FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDING TO HOUSE FIRE
Posted at 10:23 PM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-03 00:23:16-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department knocked down a fire in southern Colorado Springs Saturday evening that displaced one person and one dog.

It happened on Bayfield Drive, in the same neighborhood where a fire displaced at least 30 residents early Friday morning.

According to the CSFD, One of the residents being evacuated suffered minor injuries.

There's no word yet on what started the fire.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Fill Up With 5 Sweepstakes

Contests

We're drawing a winner every weekday!