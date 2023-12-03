One person displaced after house fire in southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department knocked down a fire in southern Colorado Springs Saturday evening that displaced one person and one dog.

It happened on Bayfield Drive, in the same neighborhood where a fire displaced at least 30 residents early Friday morning.

According to the CSFD, One of the residents being evacuated suffered minor injuries.

#ColoradoSpringsFire #WorkingFire 875 Bayfield Dr. E4 is reporting fire on the back side of the residence. #CSFDPIO responding. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 3, 2023

There's no word yet on what started the fire.

