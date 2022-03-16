One person dies following single-vehicle crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on March 4 in the area of North Union Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Drive.

At approximately 2:11 a.m., Colorado Springs police officers responded to the area and found the driver, 24-year-old Morgan Keith Lingenfelter, deceased.

The initial investigation revealed Lingenfelter was driving westbound on Austin Bluffs, east of Union Boulevard at a high rate of speed.

Lingenfelter was unable to complete a turn and struck the north side sound wall on Austin Bluffs.

After striking the wall, Lingenfelter was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries.

The investigation suggests Lingenfelter was the only one involved in the incident but it's currently being investigated if alcohol was a factor.

Lingenfelter was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This is the fourth fatal crash of 2022 in Colorado Springs. There were also four fatal crashes at this time last year.

