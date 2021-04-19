One person dead in double shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is dead, and another person is hurt after a shooting in a Security-Widefield neighborhood.

It happened around 5 p.m. near Spokane Way and Dancing Moon Way.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found the two victims with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the nearest hospital, one of them succumbed to their injures and died, the other is expected to survive.

Not much information has been released about the victims, but the El Paso County Sheriff's Offices told News 5 they believe the victims are in their late teens.

Right now no information has been released about a suspect, an investigation is ongoing.

If you have knowledge of this incident or have any information the sheriff's office urges you to contact the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.

This is a developing story.

