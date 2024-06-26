One person dead following crash on Highway 115 Wednesday morning, police say

FLORENCE — The Florence Police Department says a person is dead following a crash at Highway 115 and County Road 120.
Police and the Fremont County Sheriff's Office responded to the area around 6:25 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they determined an accident involving a truck and a pedestrian had occurred.
The accident shut the area down for several hours Wednesday. No information about the person killed has been released.
The Florence Police Department says no other updates will be provided.
