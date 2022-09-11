Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

One person dead after vehicle crashes into roadside creek

Crash happened just before 1 a.m. near Barnes Rd. and Charlotte Pkwy.
One person dead after vehicle crashes into roadside creek
Colorado Springs Fire Department
Firefighters work to perform a rescue at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning after responding to a rolled vehicle in a shallow creek bed with heavy brush near Barnes Road and Charlotte Parkway in Colorado Springs.<br/><br/>
One person dead after vehicle crashes into roadside creek
Posted at 3:18 AM, Sep 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-11 05:18:04-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — When a vehicle crashed into the creek that runs under Barnes Rd. in Colorado Springs early Sunday morning firefighters launched a major rescue effort. Police officers on scene tell News5 it's now a deadly crash investigation.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Sunday morning near Barnes Road and Charlotte Parkway. There is a creek that runs under Barnes Road and that's where first responders were focusing their efforts. News5 is told a vehicle lost control and crashed into the creek.

This is a developing story, but officers on scene say one person has died at the scene of the crash. News5 will update this story with more information as we learn it.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Companies are working a to extricate 2 patients from a rolled vehicle in a shallow creek bed with heavy brush. Difficult extrication with T10 doing a ladder pick for both patients. <a href="https://t.co/wuyhtsxZ8J">pic.twitter.com/wuyhtsxZ8J</a></p>— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) <a href="

">September 11, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing in your community