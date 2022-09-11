One person dead after vehicle crashes into roadside creek

COLORADO SPRINGS — When a vehicle crashed into the creek that runs under Barnes Rd. in Colorado Springs early Sunday morning firefighters launched a major rescue effort. Police officers on scene tell News5 it's now a deadly crash investigation.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Sunday morning near Barnes Road and Charlotte Parkway. There is a creek that runs under Barnes Road and that's where first responders were focusing their efforts. News5 is told a vehicle lost control and crashed into the creek.

This is a developing story, but officers on scene say one person has died at the scene of the crash. News5 will update this story with more information as we learn it.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Companies are working a to extricate 2 patients from a rolled vehicle in a shallow creek bed with heavy brush. Difficult extrication with T10 doing a ladder pick for both patients. <a href="https://t.co/wuyhtsxZ8J">pic.twitter.com/wuyhtsxZ8J</a></p>— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) <a href="

">September 11, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>